POLICE seized a hand grenade and ammunition at a house in St Joseph on Sunday night.
Two men - aged 48 and 23 years old - of Valsayn Trace, St Joseph, were arrested in connection with the find.
Officers of the the Explosive Detection Disposal Unit and several other police units, were engaged in the police exercise.
A police report said that two search warrants for illegal firearms and ammunition were executed at the suspects' house at Valsayn Trace, St Joseph, and at another house at St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
While conducting a search at a house in St Joseph, the officers found a hand grenade and ten rounds of 5.56 ammunition.
The exercise was coordinated by police officers from the NDTF-West, the Northern Division Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Explosive Detection Disposal Unit.