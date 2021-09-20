Suspended Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said Monday there is a massive orchestrated plot involving senior members of the Police Service to have him arrested and ousted as top cop.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Griffith said that one of the culprits involved in this conspiracy is a senior police officer who has ambition to be top cop.
This officer, he claimed, boasted via WhatsApp that he can remove Griffith from office in the same manner that was done to former Police Commissioner Randolph Burroughs- through trumped up false charges.
In the WhatsApp screen shot, the police officer purportedly boasted that former senior Superintendent David Jack made history when he arrested Burroughs , pointing out that a photo of him is on the wall at the police academy in Jamaica.
The police officer went on state that this was an "emblem" that a junior officer can lock up a senior.
Griffith said his character and record are unblemished and because he was on the path to be reappointed as top cop, having aced the Police Service Commission (PolSC) recruitment process, there is now a desperate attempt to sully his name and ensure he is removed from office.
According to the Commissioner, he has enemies from within the police service, because he unearthed and dealt with massive corruption including that surrounding firearms.
"There is a major plot unearthed about two months ago where one of the candidates actually leaked and boasted that they intend to try to have me arrested in the same that was done to Randolph Burroughs," said Griffith.
Randolph Burroughs was the CoP for the period 1978 to 1987.
He was reputed to have formed a special elite squad of police called the “Flying Squad” that went after criminal elements and killed them.
There were attempts to oust Burroughs from office.
He was charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine at Carli Bay, Couva but was later cleared of that charge.
Burroughs was then charged with conspiracy to murder two wanted men on the Lady Young Road, Morvant.
He was committed to stand trial, but the case fell apart before Justice Jean Permanand in the Port of Spain High Court in 1987.
Burroughs’ credibility was affected and although he was acquitted he was forced to retire early from the Police Service.
Griffith said history is repeating itself as there are moves to bring him down as was done to Burroughs.
"In the Randolph Burroughs situation there was a plot to bring him down and they framed charges on him and by the time he cleared himself because it was all a set up, it was too late and he was scarred," he said.
Griffith noted that three years ago he defeated every single candidate who applied for the post as Commissioner and was on course to do the same this year and so the conspiracy was hatched.
"The individuals were aware that this time around with three years police experience they would have discovered I topped the assessments again," he said
He said this meant that once this went to the President and Parliament he would be re-appointed.
"They wanted to stop it at all costs. It has been brought to my attention that the merit list was completed since the 12th of August and this has not yet gone to the President," he said, adding that this meant that the process stopped and didn't go through as it should.
"What I was told is that this was stopped because there is a plan, a need to have an investigation based on firearms," he said.
He said it is yet to be verified whether the PolSC has such authority to investigate this.
"Justice Stanley John has now exposed the fact that no candidate of the seven shortlisted candidates for the appointment of Commissioner of Police, not one of them is under any investigation or is any suspect," he said as he emphasised that John's investigation has nothing to do with preventing the merit list going forward.
Griffith said PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad has questions to answer.
"The PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad needs to answer why it is the merit list has not been forwarded to the President," he said, claiming again that no candidate is being investigated according to Justice John.
"It comes back to the concern where it has been brought to my attention through relevant intelligent sources and also messages that we have seen that there is a major plot to have me removed from office. It would be difficult to have that done if I am staying in the office as Acting Commissioner of Police so the plot involves criminal elements in the outside, other individuals and also several police officers involved in this," he said.
He added that in the last few weeks certain individuals had their homes raided.
"There is a desperate attempt to dig and find anything possible to have it linked to me which they will not find. However, the same way they boasted about the Randolph Burroughs situation, the only way for them to succeed is for me to not be sitting in office," he said.
"There is a game plan, we have discovered, where certain police officers are trying their best to see what they can find in any form or fashion to see what can be used as an excuse to have me arrested and that cannot be done if I sit in the chair, so there is a desperate attempt at all cost to have me removed from office so that once I'm not in the chair they can do the same thing that they boasted about that they did with Randolph Burroughs," he said.
He said this "clandestine plot" has been resorted to as the elements at hand know that he cannot be defeated via the due process.
He said he was the one who exposed the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) racket which involved many police officers.
"I am the first Commissioner who ever made it public that there's major corruption with firearms in this country. I was the one who said it," he said.
"I was the one who insisted to persons that if police officers tried to charge you for firearms, you bring it to my attention and report it. Because I formed systems to prevent police officers from blackmailing citizens, these same officers being upset have now gone back to certain elements in the media to try to blame me," he added.
"I'm the first Police Commissioner where police officers have been arrested and charged for trying to blackmail persons for firearms," said Griffith.
"I was the one who exposed $141 million per annum overtime racket...because we had constables getting $60,000 a month because they were writing claims that they are working 24 hours a day, 30 days a month and senior officers were signing it and getting a cut," Griffith continued.
"I was the one who was able to expose the overtime corruption where police officers were using marked police vehicles and escorting businesses and businessmen with their trucks and so forth and keeping the money for themselves.”
He said with all of this he has affected big businesses including gangs and criminal elements such as white collar criminal activity.
"So there's a massive concern about my return to office for another few years and it is going to affect those persons. There is a massive plot to remove me so they could get back to what they were doing three years ago," he said.
This plot, he said, began when a two man committee (comprising of retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard and former Special Branch Supt Arthur Barrington) investigated the issue of firearms.
He said only one person signed that report by this two man committee thereby making it "null and void".
Griffith said it was curious that this confidential information was sent to the National Security Council which is chaired by the Prime Minister was leaked to the media before reaching senior authorities such as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).