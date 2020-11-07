THE High Court has struck out a claim for judicial review that was brought against Police Commissioner Gary Griffith by a police officer who is currently on remand awaiting trial for the murder of three civilians in Barrackpore back in 2011.
That claim was for the court to review and decide on whether the proposed decision of Griffith to have the officer, PC Safraz Juman, fired from the Police Service or have him tender his resignation was legal.
In June of this year, Justice Ricky Rahim granted an interim injunction to Juman preventing the commissioner from taking any action to have him fired or tender his resignation pending the outcome of the legal claim.
But on Friday, Justice Rahim dismissed the claim in its entirety on the basis that it was filed prematurely. The ruling meant that the injunction automatically fell by the wayside, clearing the way for Griffith to continue with the process to have Juman removed from the service.
However, if Juman believes the commissioner is going about the procedure in an illegal manner, he can once again file High Court action.
Juman, along with Sgt Kemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas and Antonio Ramadin are all accused of murdering Abigail Johnson, ¬Alana Duncan and Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, on July 22, 2011, during a police-involved shooting.
In his 42-page ruling, Justice Rahim said on May 1, this year, Juman received a letter from the commissioner titled “Dismissal or Retirement of Safraz Juman from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.”
That was the letter that prompted the officer to have his attorneys Israel Khan, SC, and Ulric Skerritt file the judicial review claim on his behalf.
But in the judgment, Justice Rahim said the claim was filed prematurely since nothing in the letter stated that Commissioner Griffith had actually taken the decision to have Juman fired nor was he being forced to retire.
The judge said the purpose of the letter was to give Juman the opportunity to make representation as to why he should not be dismissed from the service for inefficiency or retired in the public’s interest.
“In that regard the defendant’s decision to start the process of either retiring the claimant in the public interest or dismissing him for inefficiency demonstrates there has in fact been no dismissal and no decision to dismiss.
“That much is clear and the letter was a first step in that process. To that end, the decision alleged by the claimant does not exist and the claim appears to be a premature one,” said the judge.
In addition to dismissing the claim, Justice Rahim also ordered Juman to pay the legal cost incurred by the commissioner in defending the claim. That sum is to be determined by the Registrar of the Supreme Court should the parties fail to agree on a quantum.
In the May 1, letter, Griffith stated that Juman had been on suspension since December 17, 2014, and with regard to the powers given to the commissioner by the Constitution, in conjunction with those within the Police Service Regulations, he was invoking that power to have Juman retire from the service.
“I am of the utmost belief that it is in the public interest to dismiss you or require your retirement from the TTPS as you have been consistently paid, though you have been an inactive member of the TTPS for an excess of five (5) years, pending trial of the charges that have been laid against you.
“The limited resources of the TTPS are burdened by its requirement to continually make salary payments to you in your absence. It is in the best interest of the TTPS to properly allocate its resources to active TTPS police officers and/or other areas of need,” the letter had stated.
At a subsequent news conference, in June, Griffith said he was seeking to clean up the Police Service and improve its image.
He had stated that in any business in the private sector, if an employee was in prison for a violent crime, that person would be fired.
“Not in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, they say no! A police officer, leave him and let him get his pay. So we have $50 million per annum taxpayers are paying for the police out there on disciplinary matters. I have a problem with that,” he had stated.
In his claim, Juman challenged the proposal to have him dismissed on the basis that it amounted to an abuse of power, was unreasonable, irregular or an improper exercise of discretion.
In relation to the decision to call upon him to retire, Juman argued that such a decision was ultra vires the powers conferred on the commissioner and that Griffith took ¬irrelevant factors into consideration in making the decision.