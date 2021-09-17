Gary Griffith is claiming he has been told by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to not return to work until further notice .
Griffith told the Express Friday he was appointed to act by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and Hinds has no such authority to tell him to not resume duties.
"Minister Hinds contacted me yesterday (Thursday) and told me that he would like for me to remain on leave until further notice. Unfortunately whoever advised the Minister gave him wrong advice because a Minister of National Security does not have the authority to send any police officer on leave based on the law and for obvious reasons a political can't direct the police in such a way. This has to be done through the Police Service Commission. They are fully aware of their role and function where you cannot send someone on leave unless of course there's a disciplinary matter or there's an investigation that is taking place by relevant law enforcement authorities," said Griffith.
"I am the acting Commissioner of Police, my appointment was given to me by the Police Service Commission so they are the only ones who can make the appointment or revoke it," Griffith told the Express via phone in response to questions.
The PolSC appointed Griffith to act as to cop from August 17 when his contract ended until a substantive appointment is made.
Griffith left the country recently and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) McDonald Jacob was appointed to act by the PolSC.
"Because I had to leave the country, DCP Jacob was asked to act from September 6 to 20th or earlier if advised by the Police Service Commission," said Griffith.
The Express understands that Griffith, upon returning to Trinidad, informed both the PolSC and Hinds via official correspondence that he will be resuming duties.
Griffith says he was told by Hinds to stay home but opted to not divulge details and requested that those questions be posed to the Minister.
The Express has been unsuccessful in reaching Hinds via telephone and messages.
Griffith noted that it is just a matter of formality for the Commissioner to inform the Minister that he will be returning to office.
He said he has no contract as existed previously and therefore the National Security Ministry does not have the purview over his acting appointment.
Previously, in the substantive position as Commissioner, Griffith would have had to officially seek leave from the National Security Ministry.
Asked if this contention will find its way to the courts, Griffith said he does not think so.
"The way I'm seeing this, there was a request for an investigative body. What I have stated is that this has been based on one individual on a two man committee," he said.
He was referring to a two man committee that investigated corruption with respect to the issuance of Firearms User’s Licenses (FULs) and submitted a report to PM Rowley.
Griffith said you cannot have one person submitting a minority report without it being signed.
He said it was brought to his attention that one of two individuals on that committee has been closely affiliated with another applicant who applied for the position of Police Commissioner.
"That applicant was boasting that they intend to do anything in their power to have me removed from the process," he said.
"So this is a desperate, last ditched attempt to try and ensure I am not appointed because they cannot beat me on the race track," he said.
Griffith again challenged for evidence to be placed in the public domain.
" There is no evidence, no data. This is one individual out of 1.4 million in the country and that becomes front page sensational ole talk and this is what has warranted the PolSC to have an investigative team to look into it," he said.
"I could assure you that absolutely nothing could be found. This is all deliberate. When it is (retired) Justice Stanley John completes what he has to do, the process will continue. The same way three years ago I was able to defeat everyone in almost every assessment for Commissioner of Police, three years later it is obvious the gap is going to be even wider," he said.
"So there is no need for me to go to Court, I will resume duty on the 21st of September as stated by the PSC and the only person who has that authority to stop that is the PSC, no one else," said Griffith.