Former police commissioner Gary Griffith said under a National Transformation Alliance (NTA) government, he will take the lead of the national security portfolio.
Speaking at the NTA’s first public meeting at the Diego Martin Central Community Centre on Wednesday, Griffith said the people of Trinidad and Tobago need to choose who they want as their leader as he promised to make Trinidad and Tobago safe again.
Griffith, the NTA’s political leader, vowed that an NTA government will not govern based on race and party card affiliation.
The venue was filled with people, and among the crowd was Congress of the People (COP) political leader Kirt Sinnette and one-time COP member Rocky Garcia.
Griffith boasted that under his leadership as national security minister in the People’s Partnership government and as police commissioner, this country saw a decrease in crime.
At present, he said, the nation is “under siege” by the criminal elements, and the NTA government under his lead will tackle crime frontally.
“I give you the assurance that I will take full responsibility for national security in Trinidad and Tobago. You need to decide who is the best performer to provide you with your fundamental right of safety and security,” he said, adding that this decision will ensure that “your son is not kidnapped or your daughter is not raped”.
Efforts to stamp
out police corruption
Griffith said that some years ago he attended a prayer meeting at his aunt’s house where some pastors from abroad were present, and one of them told him that his position as national security minister at that time was just an “OJT” (on-the-job training) as God was preparing him for something bigger.
Griffith said whatever God wants for him, he will walk that path in service to T&T.
He said he took efforts to stamp out corruption in the Police Service, and he rejected political interference to his office.
Griffith said there was a “racket” with the issuance of firearm licences where police officers were taking money for applications to go through, and this was all stopped.
He claimed all the measures he placed to stamp out corruption were scrapped to go back to the corrupt system.
Griffith said the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) was also deliberately shut down, and this unit was instrumental in the crime fight.
He said it was replaced with the National Operations Task Force, whose biggest achievement is arresting a lady who sold books at the side of the street.
Always had PM’s support
Griffith also took jabs at Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who said supporting Griffith as top cop was the biggest mistake he made.
Griffith said that Rowley was always supportive of him from day one when he was appointed.
“I challenge Keith Rowley to state that in Cabinet in March 2021, over six months after the so-called Barrington report, you told your Cabinet members if you could get ten Gary Griffith’s, you could transform Trinidad and Tobago in a positive way,” he said.
He added that in April 2021, Rowley told then attormey general Faris Al-Rawi to change the law to ensure that he (Griffith) continues as commissioner as they cannot afford to lose him.
Griffith said something happened in June and July 2021 where the “rogue elements” of the Police Service whispered into the ears of certain ministers who in turn communicated this to Rowley and things went downhill thereafter.
He said an NTA government will not be focused on political witch-hunting and will get down to transformation of the country and improving the lives of the people.
Griffith said an NTA government will not allow one man to hold supreme power and there will be inclusivity, with at least 20 per cent of Opposition supporters appointed to State boards to allow for checks and balances.