The legal firearm which was used to kill two criminals has ensured that these men do not kill again, says former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
Criminals no longer fear anyone and are returning while those in authority spend more time trying to leak fake news every week to attack him instead of doing their job, he said.
“They did not want law-abiding citizens to get firearms, and there is no focus to stop the cockroach killers from getting illegal ones. At least the legal firearm used today ensured these two killers will not be able to kill again,” he told the Express via phone.
“But their representatives and spokespersons, including those in political office, and even the media who wanted me out, would continue to represent them at the expense of the law-abiding citizens of this country,” he added.
Griffith noted that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said it is not his duty to ensure that the people are safe but to ensure resources are provided to law enforcement.
“He is clearly keeping to his word as he continues to have concerns and prevent law-abiding citizens from acquiring firearms to defend themselves whilst not doing one thing to prevent cold-blooded killers from acquiring illegal firearms,” he said.
Griffith said every single violent crime is on the rise, including murders, moving from a 350 ratio per annum up till his departure to now reaching over 700 per annum.
Griffith noted the focus of senior Government officials is to conduct audits on legal firearms being issued to law-abiding citizens to defend themselves.
“Not one such weapon issued under my watch was used to commit a crime, but they appoint unqualified individuals like Stanley John who state that I am ‘militarising the country’ by giving law-abiding citizens the chance to defend themselves and fight back,” he said.
“This seems to be a concern to some. It seems that me conducting legal radical policies to push criminals back was an issue to some,” he added.
