A MAN who posted a message on social media, following the death of Andrea Bharatt, has been reported to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
Griffith said that the laws of this country apply to social media.
In a Facebook post, Alan Brizan stated: “After two weeks of constant information on the disappearance of Andrea Bharatt only three facts have been established. 1. Andrea Bharatt is dead. 2. Two suspects are dead. 3. There are significant contradictions in the information volume concerning the facts of this case. - Thank You Gary Griffith for your contribution on this matter.”
However, Griffith posted two other versions of the post. Those stated that it was said that “Two police-detained suspects were brutally killed” and that “The TTPS all the way up to the Police Commissioner were distorting ALL the facts of the case from day one.”
In another post, two words were deleted.
The CoP then wrote: “The right to freedom of speech must be balanced with the responsibility.”
He added: “Let me take this time to once again remind the public that the laws of Trinidad and Tobago applies to social media, and when one puts information out into the public’s sphere, potentially defaming persons, or making statements which suggest they have insider knowledge about crimes, it will be treated like any other incident of this kind.”
He explained that on Tuesday evening he was tagged in a post and “I responded by making a report to the Professional Standards Bureau.”
Griffith added: “As usual, social media activists, who have an agenda against the TTPS, accused me of all manner of things, to which I’ll now respond. Contrary to what is being said, I wasn’t ‘policing’ Facebook. In fact, I was involved in other activities when I was invited to respond to a post, by the poster.
“In the post the individual made certain statements accusing officers, including myself. These were serious allegations which must be investigated, as no one is above the law, including myself. I immediately contacted the PSB, and given the nature of the case involved, they acted with haste. It was brought to my attention that the poster edited his post, but the statement has already been made. This edit is perhaps confusing some about my response at the time, so I had to set the record straight by sharing the FACTS.”
The social media feed
Following Brizan’s Facebook post, Griffith told him: “Seems that you have some vital information regarding police officers compromising the investigation. Seeing that you have made a public comment like this, then you should be more than willing to meet the PCA (Police Complaints Authority) and the police PSB to then submit a report to deal with these elements.”
In response, Brizan asked whether a police suspect had fallen off a chair and died.
“I hope you forgive my ignorance but that is a public statement (that) brings confusion in the minds of the public. We all believe that justice means a day in court for all citizens accused or not. Assistance for the public interest would help, especially those terrified by the contradicting reported facts of the case thus far.”
The Commissioner told him that he said the men had been “brutally killed” and added: “Thanks for your ability to reveal what you know. The TTPS PSB would contact you. We welcome all citizens to assist in removing rogue elements from the Police Service. I am sure that you would not be wasting police time.”
Brizan then said that he had just been contacted by officers who were on their way to his house “so that I can be interviewed in relation to the Andrea case. This is prompt police response in my opinion.”
He thanked Griffith and added that he was not kidding.
Griffith later posted: “You also claimed that officers were distorting the facts. This is also a serious allegation but I am sure that you would provide the evidence to justify your accusation when required.”
The Express was told that officers went to Brizan’s house on Tuesday and interviewed him for three-and-a-half hours. He is expected to be further interviewed.