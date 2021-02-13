EVEN heaven wept.

On a miserable, wet, gloomy day yesterday, 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, “Angel” as she was fondly referred to over and over again yesterday, was laid to rest.

The UWI graduate, who worked as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was kidnapped on January 29. Since her decomposing body was found on February 4, the country has united in grief with candlelight vigils being held across the land amid cries for justice and an end to violence against women.