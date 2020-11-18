Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has called on politicians to “do what is right” and put country first by supporting the Anti-Gang (Amendment) Bill, set to be debated in Parliament later this week.
THE House of Representatives will sit on Friday to debate a bill that would extend the life of the 2018 Anti-Gang Act for two and a half more years.
The bill requires a special majority of three-fifths of the members of the House and Senate to be passed.
If the bill does not get the required support, gang leaders will be able to freely operate and publicly recruit new members, Griffith warned.
Griffith made the statements while speaking during the TTPS news conference at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain yesterday.
He said while he does not get involved in matters that are deemed to be political, he believes he has an obligation to speak on decisions and policies that can assist in the security of the country.
According to Griffith, gangs are responsible for the majority of crime in this country and measures must be put in place to stamp out gang activity.
“The fact of the matter is that before gangs came to this country, the homicide rate was less than 100. With the introduction of gangs and gang warfare, it has gone five times that. And the gang activity played a very big part, not just for one gang member killing another, but there are also by-products of gang activity that have been responsible for the loss of many lives. This has caused the escalation of human trafficking, child prostitution, money laundering, drugs, illegal weapons being imported..., ” he said.
Put country first
Griffith said the legislation is necessary in the effort to dismantle gangs which are operating as successful businesses.
“If we do not have this Anti-Gang legislation and it is shut down in Parliament on Friday, a gang leader can now do a full-page advertisement in a newspaper to invite people to join a gang. Because it is no longer illegal. So, it means that you can have an advertisement and ask people to come and join and be a member of my gang. So, it is very important that we put a system to prevent this from happening,” he added.
Griffith said since 2013, 88 persons have been charged under this type of legislation and each arrest could mean six or seven lives saved.
“Probably hundreds of lives have been saved by us arresting very well-known gang members who hold strategic positions in their gangs...thanks to this type of legislation that’s played a big part in reducing gang related activity and obviously violent crime,” he said.
He called on Opposition members to support the bill.
“If it is we are here to help this country, we need to be logical, we need to think about things to do it the right way, not which side of the parliamentary bench we sit. You can’t be sitting on the right side of the parliamentary bench before 2015 and you saw the value of the Anti-Gang legislation, you saw the value of the Bail Amendment Bill. And as soon as you change seats to go on the left side...you have a different view. I wish to God hopefully one day in this country all politicians or persons who hold positions in public office can be logical. Just do what is right, do what’s required and what is right is for the importance of this bill to continue,” he said.