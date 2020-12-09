Police Commissioner Gary Griffith today clarified he’s not advocating that women use insecticide repellents to ward off attackers.
He warned that use of insecticide sprays can cause serious injury and could lead to criminal charges.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Griffith was asked if police find a woman holding a penknife, pepper spray, or taser, given the climate, how will police respond?
He responded: “Again this goes back to the situation with pepper spray, you can have a tin of aerosol and people have used that as back up, the difference with using (pepper spray and) a tin of insect repellent or something is the spray itself...it would not be as effective as pepper spray.
But the contents you have in this (pepper spray) is no different, the contents in this are non lethal. Unfortunately it is, because our country for some strange reason we see this (pepper spray) as a tool, we see this as a weapon. But if that is the case then we should issue firearms. My personal view of this is if it can be used as a view to protect one female, (help her) to escape, well then so be it. We need to find avenues, especially for women to protect themselves to escape.”
Griffith said he hoped to have consultations with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on how best devices such as pepper sprays could be incorporated into society. However, he emphasized that as the law currently stood, such a device was still illegal for public use.
“I heard the Prime Minister recently said he would speak to security experts on the issue, well as one of the main security experts in the country, I can say that pepper spray can save lives. Unfortunately, at this time, it is seen as a prohibited item. And the police service will enforce the law as it stands,” Griffith said..
He noted that he was also supporting the use of this device as opposed to Tasers, as statistics worldwide have shown that the electronic shocking device can, in rare occasions, lead to death.
The discussion on the use of pepper spray was brought up in the public domain following the abduction, and murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley last week.
Griffith also questioned why 95 per cent of the applications he received for firearm user licences (FULs) were from men.
“The law doesn’t discriminate against women. Women you can apply for these licenses as well. Yet 95 per cent of persons who apply for firearms are men. I don’t know why. I think it should be even, 50/50. But for some strange reason it’s always mostly men. So, I want to remind and inform the women of this country, there is nothing that prevents you from applying to have a FUL to secure a legal firearm to protect your lives and the lives of your family,” Griffith said.