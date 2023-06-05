Gunmen hid in a teak field near Quick-E supermarket in Princes Town on Saturday night and waited for its owner, Rakesh Gunness.
As Gunness entered his vehicle and began reversing out of the garage, the men ambushed him, shooting on both sides of his Nissan AD wagon.
The 42-year-old businessmen stepped on the accelerator and attempted to get away but he was shot in the head, police said.
The vehicle crashed into a teak field at the back of his family’s home at around 7.30 p.m.
He slumped in the driver’s seat, bleeding, while the gunmen ran through the teak trees and escaped.
Relatives believe the attack was planned and are now fearing for their own lives.
Supermarket robbed multiple times
The incident occurred at Petit Café Road, Princes Town, where the family lives and operates a supermarket.
Gunness had recently moved to his girlfriend’s home in another part of Princes Town.
The Express visited the home yesterday and spoke with a relative who asked not to be named.
The relative said Gunness had closed the supermarket and went to the back of the property where he spent half an hour with his 66-year-old mother.
“He is engaged and lives with his girlfriend. He closed the business and came in the back to spend some time with his mother before leaving. He spent about half an hour with her and then went into the car and began reversing. His mother had just gone back inside,” she said.
The relative said two gunmen ran out of the teak field and began shooting at the vehicle as Gunness reversed out of the garage.
“He stepped on the accelerator but they continued shooting. The car crashed, spun around and crashed into a tree and stopped. His mother heard the gunshots and started screaming. His dad called the police,” the relative said.
Gunness was pronounced dead at the Princes Town District Hospital.
Relatives said Gunness was a helpful, kind-hearted man who was always willing to lend a hand. He had planned to get married in August.
“He was very hard-working, dedicating his life to the family business,” a relative said.
In 2019, Gunness’ brother was wounded in an attempted robbery at the business place.
His brother was at the cash register when two men entered with guns. He was shot in the arm.
A customer was also grazed by a bullet.
Relatives said the supermarket had been robbed multiple times in the past 20 years.
“This place was robbed countless times. His brother was shot and still has the bullet in his arm. Recently, a man came in with a gun and held up Rakesh,” the relative said.
Relatives said they were fearful for their safety and was considering closing the business.
Laventille ambush
Meanwhile, a man was killed and a man and a woman injured when gunmen ambushed a lime in Laventille on Saturday night.
Police said officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force were on patrol around 8.15 p.m. when they were told that gunshots were being heard at the corner of Pashley and Church Streets, Laventille.
When they arrived they found one of the victims, Michael Arthur, 40, of Upper Pashley Street, lying on the ground with multiple gunshots to his chest and abdomen.
Officers also found Shakeel Wilson, 23, with a gunshot to his right leg and Maleaka Knight, 22, with a gunshot to her buttocks and right leg.
Police took the three people to the Port of Spain General hospital where Arthur was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said the three were among a larger group of people liming at the corner when a white car stopped near them. Two men got out and opened fire on the group before getting back into the car and fleeing the area.