The body of a man was found off the roadway at St Julien Village, Princes Town, yesterday afternoon.
It is believed to be that of missing teenager Julio Nazrudeen, who was reported missing on Friday night.
The 18-year-old man was last seen by relatives at around 7pm.
His family made a desperate appeal on social media asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
Police said a body was discovered off Perry Young Road at around 3pm. There was a wound to the head.
Investigators said the man matched the description of Nazrudeen.
Hunter Ren Gopeesingh told the Express that hunters were involved in the search for the missing man.
“Yes, it is confirmed. He was found in Indian Walk,” Gopeesingh said.
The Express contacted Nazrudeen's relatives last evening but they were too distraught to speak about the incident.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre.