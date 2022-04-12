The body of a missing Manzanilla coconut vendor was found with his throat slit near the Manzanilla coastline early on Tuesday.
Amar Mohammed, 23, was found with his hands and feet bound with tie straps and duct tape around his neck.
The body was found at around 5.30 a.m. by his family members during their search for him.
Mohammed’s family went to the police at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday to report him missing.
Relatives told officers that he left his home on Monday morning at Clarke Trace, Plum Road, driving a white Isuzu van to collect money from a customer.
The relatives reported that when he did not return home and calls to his cellphone went unanswered, they went out looking for him.
Police said that after making the report, the relatives continued searching for Mohammed.
They were combing through a bushy area at LP 1240 at the Manzanilla/ Mayaro Road when they observed his slippers.
A few metres away the body was discovered.
Police were contacted and ASP Jankie, Insp Ramkissoon, Insp Sankar, Sgt Bhim, Cpl Singh and officers from the Manzanilla Police Post, and Homicide detectives Sgt Mohammed, PC Baran and CSI WPCs Liverpool and Castillo responded.