Police are investigating a report in which a security guard was assaulted and tied up during a robbery at a funeral home on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place around 3.35 a.m. at Belgroves Funeral Home, on Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua.
The building was being guarded by a 62-year-old guard.
He told investigators he was confronted by three men wearing ski-masks and armed with firearms.
The men assaulted the guard, before binding his hands and feet with shoe laces. They then ordered him to lie on the ground.
The suspects ransacked the building and stole $11,200, a $1,300 cash payment for a tent rental, $200 cash, and a cheque for $5,400.
They also stole two envelopes with earrings before running away.
The items had been secured in a safe which was pried open.
The guard was eventually able to free himself, and the police were notified.
Officers from Arouca Police Station are continuing enquiries.