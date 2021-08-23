tesfa

Tesfa Thomas

A security officer was granted $50,000 bail when he appeared before Justice of the Peace, Abrahim Ali, charged with obtaining $21,000 by falsely pretending to be the owner of a motor vehicle.

On Sunday Tesfa Thomas 34, of Romain Lands, Morvant, was charged by WPC Kennedy.

He is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on October 21.

Sometime in December 2017, a report was made to the Fraud Squad by the legitimate owner of the vehicle that her Nissan B15 vehicle was missing.

After a thorough investigation, the vehicle was located and seized by police officers.

Thomas was arrested for allegedly representing himself as the legitimate owner.

COPS CHARGED

TWO police officers are to appear virtually before a magistrate today charged with “soliciting money to fast- track firearm applications”.

