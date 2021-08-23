A security officer was granted $50,000 bail when he appeared before Justice of the Peace, Abrahim Ali, charged with obtaining $21,000 by falsely pretending to be the owner of a motor vehicle.
On Sunday Tesfa Thomas 34, of Romain Lands, Morvant, was charged by WPC Kennedy.
He is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on October 21.
Sometime in December 2017, a report was made to the Fraud Squad by the legitimate owner of the vehicle that her Nissan B15 vehicle was missing.
After a thorough investigation, the vehicle was located and seized by police officers.
Thomas was arrested for allegedly representing himself as the legitimate owner.