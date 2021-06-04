child rape

A 40-year-old security guard will return to court today after he was denied bail on charges of sexual penetration of his two daughters.

The man appeared virtually before Magistrate Maureen Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody pending his re-appearance in court today.

The police said that a report had been made by the victims’ cousin on May 19 to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) North Eastern Division Child Protection Unit.

The man is accused of engaging in the sexual acts during the period 2017 to 2021.

Police said following an investigation the man was arrested on May 25 and charged with nine counts of sexual penetration of each child.

