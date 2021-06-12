Vishal Rajkumarsingh

Vishal Rajkumarsingh

A security officer was killed after being struck by a maxi-taxi in Cunupia on Thursday.

Vishal Rajkumarsingh, 39, of Las Lomas #1 via Chin Chin Road, died at the scene.

A police report said that Rajkumarsingh was at Savary Road in company with four other men, one of whom was the driver of a maxi taxi.

Police said there was an altercation in the road with the drivers of two trucks and men armed with bottles, stones, a cutlass and a golf club.

The report said that one of the truck drivers became afraid, and while reversing his vehicle, hit a green band maxi taxi which struck Rajkumarsingh.

Police and paramedics responded but Rajkumarsingh could not be revived.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre for a post-mortem.

In a post on social media, a relative of Rajkumarsingh, Ricardo Singh, mourned his passing.

The post read, “Today I received some really bad news that my nephew Vishal Rajkumarsingh died in a tragic accident. His dad Veno Rajkumarsingh died when he was about one year old. It was a hard time for the immediate and extended family but with God's help we all pull through."

maxi taxi

"Vishal was practically raised by my Aunt Joycie Rajkumarsingh and uncle Sahadeo Rajkumarsingh along with their children. Vishal was a very quiet and readily available to lend a helping hand. It's really sad to see him pass on at such a young age and he will be truly missed by his mom and his sister, Sabita and the Rajkumarsingh family, the Singh family, the Mohan Kalansingh family and many more that have known him”, he said. 

W/Cpl Gibson is continuing investigations.

