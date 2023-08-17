The crime catastrophe that has befallen Trinidad continued today, with the attack on security company guards who were involved in resupplying an Automated Teller Machine in Chin Chin, Cunupia.
The suspects shot one of the guards in the torso during the robbery which happened at around noon, not far from the police station.
The guard was taken from the scene in a critical condition.
He died at hospital.
A video captured in the aftermath of the shooting showed the guard bleeding heavily, gasping, semi-conscious, as a blood soaked colleague attempts to tend to his injury.
His gun was still in the holster.
The suspects reportedly left in a black Hyundai Ionic car which was later found abandoned at Welcome Road, Cunupia.
The guards are employed with Telecom Security Services Ltd, which provides armoured vehicle cash-in-transit and courier services.