Lifeline is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week, to those passing through an emotional crisis or in imminent danger of taking their own lives.
Lifeline can be contacted at 800-5588, 866-5433, 220-3636.
An estate police constable is suspected to have committed suicide at his workplace on Monday evening.
Anthony Martin, 45, of Spring Trace, Fyzabad, was an employee with S.E.S.L. g
A police report said that three of Martin’s SESL colleagues arrived for duty at the S.E.S.L. office at the Labidco Estate in La Brea where they met Martin sitting on a chair in a guard booth at the main entrance.
At around 6.20 p.m. Martin left the guard booth and walked to the toilet facilities on the compound.
Fifteen minutes later one of the Martin’s colleagues heard an explosion emanating from the facilities.
He went over and called out to Martin but there was no response.
He entered the facilities and in one of the stalls the body of Martin was found slumped between the toilet and the wall.
There was blood oozing from his head and Martin’s service firearm was found on his lap.
Sgt Seerattan and officers of the La Brea police station, as well as a district medical officer responded to the scene at the Labidco compound.
The body was removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.
C.S.I investigators retrieved a Glock firearm with a magazine, 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and one spent nine-millimetre round.
Also responding to the scene were La Brea police Insp John, and Cpl Marsh and WPC Dyer of Homicide Bureau of Region III.