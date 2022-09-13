A Guayaguayare woman was killed when the vehicle in which she was a passenger collided with a utility pole in Mayaro.
Ormilla Rajkumar, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene early on Sunday morning.
Around 12.30 a.m., officers of Mayaro Police Station responded to a report of the crash in the vicinity of Lp119 Guayaguayare Road, Grand Lagoon Village.
Police officers observed a blue Nissan Frontier overturned off the western side of the roadway facing north, with damage around the entire vehicle and a wooden TSTT pole broken in several pieces also on the western side close to the vehicle.
Officers said Rajkumar’s body was in the front passenger seat, with the lower portion of her body in the seat and the upper portion of her body extended through the left side front window.
Fire Service emergency medical technicians (EMTs) attending to Rajkumar found she had no vital signs.
The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Cuffie, 36, of Ferrier Circular, Guayaguayare, was taken to Mayaro District Hospital and later transferred to Sangre Grande Hospital.
Police said he could not be interviewed about the incident by officers as he was undergoing treatment.
Rajkumar’s sister identified her body to police.