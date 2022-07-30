JUST 99 more days in prison are to be served by a man who participated in the chopping death of a taxi driver in 2004.
Three people, including 41-year-old Joseph Derrell, were alleged to have murdered John Houllier, 53, on the night of February 22, 2004, with the intention of stealing his car.
Derrell was yesterday sentenced by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds after pleading guilty to felony murder based on a plea deal arrived at between his attorneys and those for the State.
While the court accepted the agreement that Derrell would face a starting point in sentence beginning at 30 years in prison, this sentence was significantly reduced when the court took into consideration Derrell’s good behaviour while in custody, the one-third deduction in sentence he is entitled to for pleading guilty, and the time he had already served on remand.
However, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds pointed out that the crime was a brutal act committed upon a man who was simply attempting to obtain a few extra dollars to care for his family.
“The brutality and callousness involved remains very prominently featured in my mind about the wickedness and greed and of the evil of itself,” said the judge.
She pointed out that Derrell’s brother and one of his friends Reginald Williams were also accused of being involved in the commission of the crime.
Williams pleaded guilty in 2019 before Justice David Harris and was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment, while Farrell’s brother “died while in police custody”.
The facts of the case as outlined by State prosecutor Josanne Forrester were that on the night of the incident Houllier was working his taxi in Arima when three men entered the vehicle.
While on the journey to their destination the victim was stabbed and chopped multiple times by Williams, who then robbed him of his daily earnings.
Derrell claimed he attempted to discourage the other two from killing the driver, but it was to no avail.
Houllier was chopped to the head, neck, and other parts of his body before being thrown over a ditch along Blanchisseuse Road.
While the intention of his killers was to rob him of the vehicle, the car remained at the side of the road until one of Houllier’s friends, Colin Grant, who was also a taxi driver, noticed the vehicle at the side of the road and made a report to Arima police. He later returned to the scene with officers and found Houllier’s body down the precipice.
“It would be remiss of me to not acknowledge that society owes gratitude to Mr Colin Grant. He was the one who noticed his partner’s car at the side of the road with the house light on. He went to the police station and made a report. Even though he was told by police to step aside from the vehicle as they did their investigations, Mr Grant continued to call out to his partner and heard his moans,” said the judge.
She pointed out that Grant was the one who assisted the officers in assisting Houllier from down the precipice back onto the roadway and taking him to hospital.
“We need more people like Mr Grant,” said the judge.
“It is very unfortunate that the victim died but even though his passing was due to three people in their callousness in the desperate attempts to rob him, there was someone else desperately trying to save him and I think we ought to recognise that,” the judge added.
Derrell was represented by attorney Frank Peterson.