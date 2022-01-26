A gun, ammunition, marijuana and cocaine have been found during a four-and-half hour police exercise.
One Glock 27 Gen4 pistol with nine rounds of 40 calibre ammunition, a magazine for a rifle, 406.7 grammes of marijuana, and 163 grammes of cocaine were discovered during the anti-crime exercise in Arima on Tuesday.
The exercise, which took place between 11.20 a.m. and 3.55 p.m. involved the execution of search warrants for arms and ammunition in Arima. The firearm, ammunition, and drugs were found at two locations in Jones Town. A 34-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an unrelated incident. Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was coordinated by Supt Prieto, Supt Edwards, ASP (Ag.) Beharry, Insp Pitt, Insp (Ag.) Nelson, and Sgt Caldon, supervised by Sgt (Ag.) Henderson, Sgt Wickham of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard, Cpl (Ag.) Bernard, and constable Sandy. The exercise also included officers from the Arima Municipal Task Force, Arima Municipal Chargeroom, Area East Special Operations Unit, the Canine Unit, and the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard (TTAG).