Police found a firearm, two magazines, ammunition and marijuana after searching a bushy area at Hilltop Drive, Claxton Bay on Friday.
Officers from the Southern Division Task Force along with officers of the Canine Branch conducted a four-hour exercise during which Insp Ramlogan received information that led them to Hilltop Drive, Claxton Bay.
A search was conducted in a bushy area where a brown and silver firearm, two firearm magazines and 51 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found along with 454 grammes of marijuana. No one was arrested.
A 57-year-old man of San Fernando was however held during the exercise for driving without a driver’s permit and certificate of insurance.
Special surveillance was also conducted at various locations throughout Area East of the Southern Division, prior to an operation that resulted in three arrests.
This included a 39-year-old man for possession of a stolen vehicle, a 29-year-old for possession of cocaine, and a 22-year-old for robbery with violence, indecent assault and attempted rape. All three are from the Princes Town area.
Three people were also arrested for drug-related offences, one for possession of a firearm component and ammunition, another for failing a breath test, and two for enquiries related to reports of larceny in the Mon Repos area, as part of exercise Operation Real Steel.
This continued with a warrant exercise in Area East and Area West of the Southern Division. Fifteen people were arrested and 25 warrants were executed.