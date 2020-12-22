Roxborough

The Glock pistol firearm with ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition which police allegedly found in a kitchen cupboard in a house at Roxborough, Tobago.

POLICE allegedly found a Glock pistol and ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition in a kitchen cupboard in a house at Roxborough, Tobago, on Monday.

A man found in the house was arrested in connection with the find.

A warrant is expected to be issued for another suspect relative to the  seizure of the firearm and ammunition, police said. 

Around 3.45 a.m., a party of officers went to the home of a suspect, located at Robert Street, where based on information received, they executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at the premises.

PC Ferguson carried out a search where he found and seized a black Glock pistol firearm with ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition in a kitchen cupboard.

PC Ferguson is continuing enquiries.

