POLICE allegedly found a Glock pistol and ten rounds of nine millimetre ammunition in a kitchen cupboard in a house at Roxborough, Tobago, on Monday.
A man found in the house was arrested in connection with the find.
A warrant is expected to be issued for another suspect relative to the seizure of the firearm and ammunition, police said.
Around 3.45 a.m., a party of officers went to the home of a suspect, located at Robert Street, where based on information received, they executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at the premises.
PC Ferguson carried out a search where he found and seized a black Glock pistol firearm with ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition in a kitchen cupboard.
PC Ferguson is continuing enquiries.