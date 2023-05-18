A man was expected to appear virtually before a Mayaro magistrate on Thursday, charged with possession of wildlife in the closed hunting season and cultivation of marijuana.
Officers attached to the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Canine Branch conducted an intelligence-led operation which led them to the St Ann's Road West, Mayaro home of the 59-year-old suspect.
During the raid at the man’s house, police allegedly found the suspect to be in possession of eight cannabis trees, four in excess of the legal limit. The man was also allegedly in possession of an agouti at the close of the hunting season.
The items were seized and the man was arrested. The suspect, Emmanuel Jones, was later charged with the cultivation of cannabis and possession of wildlife in the closed hunting season by constable Baseanoo of the Mayaro CID.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of 75 grammes of cannabis. During the same exercise, the officers went to the Ortoire Village, Mayaro home of the suspect where they executed a raid and made the discovery. The accused, Kerdel Samaroo, was later charged with the offence by constable Sarabjit of the Mayaro CID.
The exercise was led by acting Sgt Mohammed of the Mayaro CID, and included constables Joseph, Sarabjit, Racha, Ali, Baseanoo, Jacob, Bailey, Mentor and Charles and police canines Orin and Ammo.
Across in the Port of Spain Division, two men were arrested, and a firearm and ammunition seized during an exercise on Wednesday in Woodbrook.
While on patrol, and acting on information, Cpl Ramdath and a party of officers saw a man near Gallus Street, Woodbrook throw an item under a vehicle. He then attempted to enter a beige Mazda 323 on the front passenger side. The vehicle was intercepted and the occupants were interviewed and searched.
On checking on the item thrown under the vehicle, the officers found a Glock 17 pistol with 24 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and one spent shell.
The men were arrested and taken to the Woodbrook police station. The exercise was co-ordinated by ASP Bacchus, Insp Soodeen, Insp Balewa and Sgt Grant of the Port of Spain Division and Criminal Investigations Department.