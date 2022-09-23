Police found a loaded pistol and an extended magazine with 18 rounds of ammunition at a Port of Spain basketball court on Thursday.
Based on information, the officers went to the basketball court where they found a Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition and an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The officers also went to a cemetery in Tunapuna where a search resulted in the discovery of 100 fully grown marijuana trees and 200 seedlings. The plants were subsequently destroyed.
The discoveries were made by officers of the Criminal Investigations Department Operations Unit, the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team, the Port of Spain Task Force, the Air Support Unit and the Canine Branch, during an exercise across several Divisions between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigations are ongoing.