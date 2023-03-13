Police seized an illegal firearm, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana, during exercises on Monday.
Around 4.45 a.m. a party of officers, executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a house at TNA Road, Point Fortin.
Constable Soogrim and the party of officers entered the house where they met a 32-year-old man. When the officers searched the premises, they found one black Glock pistol, with one magazine containing eight rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, and one extended magazine containing 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. The illegal items were seized, and a man was arrested and taken to the Fyzabad police station. Constable Soogrim is continuing enquiries.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Remy, Supt Theodore-Persad, ASP Matura and ASP Victor, supervised by Sgt Khan and included members of the South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF).
Meanwhile, in the Northern Division, officers received information and went to an abandoned structure along Talparo Main Road, in the vicinity of Mundo Nuevo Road. There they seized 21 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, which was concealed in a black plastic bag. The exercise continued, as the officers went to Soriah Trace, Brazil Village, where they searched an abandoned shack and seized a quantity of marijuana. Enquiries are continuing into these seizures.