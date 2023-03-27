Olympic cyclist Njisane Phillip has been placed on $300,000 bail after he faced a magistrate on Monday on charges of possession of a gun, four rounds of ammunition and marijuana.
The items were allegedly found in a pick-up vehicle he was driving on Saturday.
Phillip, 31 of Siparia, who also represented this country at Commonwealth Games, faced San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on charges of possession of a firearm, four rounds of .9 mm ammunition and possession of 62.5 grammes of marijuana.
He was charged by constable Sankar.
Phillip who was represented by attorney Cedric Neptune, was also granted $30,000 cash bail as an alternative to the $300,000 surety bail. He was ordered to surrender his Trinidad and Tobago and United States of America passports and report to the Siparia police station every Wednesday, as conditions of his bail.
The items were sent to the Forensic Sciences Centre for analysis. The matters were adjourned to April 24.
Phillip was stopped during a road traffic exercise along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, at Ghandi Village, Debe. Police alleged that the scent of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle which was searched. A gun was allegedly found next to the driver’s seat and near the console in the Toyota Hilux and marijuana was allegedly found in a container in the vehicle.