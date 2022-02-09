POLICE are searching for two men after a Rio Claro teenager was grazed by a bullet early on Sunday morning.
The bullet grazed the right side of the head of victim Calyssa Toussaint, 13, of Campbell Trace.
A police report said that at around 4.45 a.m., Calyssa was standing in front of her home when she observed two men, each with a sawed-off shotgun in their hands, walking towards her.
The report said that the men were approximately 36 metres (120 feet) away from her when she observed one of the men point the firearm in her direction and open fire.
She felt pain to the right back of her head, and she ran into her home.
Her mother’s vehicle, a silver Mazda 323, sustained damage to the rear bumper and left door mirror.
A report was made at Rio Claro Police Station and Sgt Maharaj, Cpl Denoon and officers of the CID, Eastern Division Task Force, Homicide Bureau of Region II and charge room officers responded.
Police were told that both men had an altercation with the victim’s cousin at the same location.
Officers searched the homes of both suspects but they were not found.
The teenager received medical attention at Rio Claro District Health Facility.