Police are investigating a report in which Jenny's on the Boulevard in Woodbrook was shot at this morning.
It happened at about 2.30a.m
A white wagon was seen speeding away from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police found at least nine bullet holes on the property.
Speaking with the Express this morning, the owner Jenny Sharma said she did not know why anyone would have targeted the building.
"I don't know why this can be happening. I don't know if it's personal. I don't know if it's because of recent things (in the news). I don't know," Jenny Sharma said.
She told the Express she was on her way to the restaurant to examine the damage herself.
She said it was not the first time something like this had happened.