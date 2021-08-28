The erratic behaviour of a police constable in the Western Division yesterday morning has resulted in him being ordered to seek a psychiatric evaluation.
The officer allegedly visited two police stations in the district where he demanded that he be given a firearm.
At both stations—Four Roads Police Station and West End Police Station—the officer’s demands were denied.
He was subdued when he attempted to force his way into the charge room of one of the stations, police said.
The incident began around 5.30 a.m. at the Four Roads station, where the constable entered and requested a firearm and began saying he would shoot a third party.
After the constable made other statements, the officers said they could not give the constable a weapon, and noted that logistics were also involved, as he technically could not perform duties till absent days were accounted for.
The officer became irate and said he would go to another station to get a gun.
He then went to West End Police Station and made a similar demand, but the officers there also denied the constable his request.
The officer became further enraged and allegedly attempted to break down the door to the charge room.
There was a confrontation during which the officer was restrained.
He was subsequently taken to St Ann’s Hospital for an assessment, police said.