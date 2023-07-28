Gun found at swamp

Police officers found a revolver, ammunition and marijuana at a swampy area in Cedros on Thursday.
Officers of the Anti-Gang Unit in the South Western Division, conducted a police's Operation Blue Line exercise which led them to the swampy area in Icacos Village, Cedros. During a search, they found a revolver loaded with one round of ammunition, 89 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.
Across in the Tobago Division, a 43-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested by officers during an exercise in the Roxborough area.
The two, of Belle-Garden, were held for possession of marijuana and marijuana trees, in excess of four trees.
The exercise was directed by ACP Hazel, coordinated by Snr Supt Jackman and included officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force, the Criminal Investigations Department, the Guard and Emergency Branch, Shirvan Road, Crown Point, Roxborough, Moriah and Scarborough police stations.