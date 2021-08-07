POLICE officers on an Operation Strike Back Three exercise on Friday found a loaded firearm in a cemetery.
The pistol with one round of ammunition was found at the gravesite at Boundary Road, Aranguez.
No one was arrested in connection with the find.
However, during the exercise the officers conducted several searches in the Northern and North Eastern Divisions and held a 28-year-old El Socorro man for possession of a quantity of marijuana.
The suspect was arrested and expected to be charged with possession of the narcotics.
The exercise, coordinated by ACP Andy Belfon and Snr Supt Ramdeen, was conducted between 12 noon and 6 p.m. and included officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area Central, the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Canine Unit.