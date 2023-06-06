A man was arrested at his La Brea home on Monday after police found a pistol and a quantity of ammunition.
The items were seized by officers of the South Western Division, during an anti-crime exercise. Task Force officers and the Canine Unit, went to Sobo Village, La Brea, where they searched the home of a 23-year-old suspect.
During this search, one Austria Glock 19 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition was seized. The suspect who was at the house at the time of the search, was arrested in connection with the find.
Investigations are ongoing.