A woman and two men were arrested in Moruga after police allegedly found a loaded firearm in their vehicle on Thursday.
The 32-old-female suspect of Chaguanas, a 29-year-old man of St Joseph, and a 46-year-old man of Point Fortin, were arrested during a police exercise in St Mary’s.
A police report said that at around 4.50 p.m. the officers received information and Sgt Toussaint, Sgt Charles and Cpl Guevara and other officers of the Moruga Police Station and St Mary’s Police Post caused to stop a burgundy Nissan Almera along the Moruga Road.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found a Taurus .38 special revolver and five rounds of .38 ammunition.
All three suspects were arrested.
Police also searched the premises of a house at La Lune Road, Moruga, where the both men had been staying and allegedly found two AR-15 assault rifles outfitted with two magazines, 45 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and one round .38 special ammunition.
The suspects are expected to be charged with offences of possession of firearms, possession of ammunition.