crime scene

A woman and two men were arrested in Moruga after police allegedly found a loaded firearm in their vehicle on Thursday.

The 32-old-female suspect of Chaguanas, a 29-year-old man of St Joseph, and a 46-year-old man of Point Fortin, were arrested during a police exercise in St Mary’s.

A police report said that at around 4.50 p.m. the officers received information and Sgt Toussaint, Sgt Charles and Cpl Guevara and other officers of the Moruga Police Station and St Mary’s Police Post caused to stop a burgundy Nissan Almera along the Moruga Road.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found a Taurus .38 special revolver and five rounds of .38 ammunition.

All three suspects were arrested.

Police also searched the premises of a house at La Lune Road, Moruga, where the both men had been staying and allegedly found two AR-15 assault rifles outfitted with two magazines, 45 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and one round .38 special ammunition.

The suspects are expected to be charged with offences of possession of firearms, possession of ammunition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Piper interrogated for 7 more hours

Piper interrogated for 7 more hours

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd manager Collin Piper was interrogated for about seven hours yesterday during which he defended his position not to send anyone into the pipeline to rescue the LMCS divers.

He did so in the face of arguments from senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj on day ten of the commission of enquiry that there was time and there were resources to save the divers’ lives, but there was a “slow” action on Paria’s part.

A-PLUS FOR COPS

A-PLUS FOR COPS

The swift work of police officers in capturing a soldier and two other men minutes after a robbery was reported is being praised by Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, Aboud said he had taken note of Wednesday’s incident inDowntown Port of Spain, and had nothing but kind words for the timely response of the officers.

PRESSURE

PRESSURE

“WHO gave you the authority to make decisions about dives, or to prevent dives, and consequently, who should live or die?”

This was the question put to Paria’s terminal operations manager, Collin Piper, yesterday, as he was grilled by Prakash Ramadhar, the attorney representing the families of two of the four divers who died in the pipeline, after no rescue attempt was ever made.

Recommended for you