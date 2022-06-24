POLICE arrested a 22-year-old woman after they found an AR-15 assault rifle at her Morvant home on Tuesday.
Police said that around 5 p.m., officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, led by Insp Sunil Bharath, went to a house at Leotaud Street, Morvant, where they executed a search warrant for arms and ammunition.
At the time the woman was in the house.
Officers searched the property and found one AR-15 rifle, two magazines and 26 rounds of 5.56 ammunition hidden in a wardrobe in one of the bedrooms. The items were seized and the woman was arrested. She was being questioned up to last night.