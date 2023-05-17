There was a shooting at Licensing Office in Port of Spain at around 11.30 am.
A driving instructor was shot in the shoulder.
The police and paramedics were notified, and the injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
His condition is said to be serious but stable.
Several 9mm shells were found on the scene.
Police believe that the gunmen would have been targeting a young man who the instructor was teaching.
The intended target escaped unhurt, and the driving instructor was instead injured.