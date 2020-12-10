Gunman crashes

A man carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle that crashed into a wall as he attempted to evade police, was arrest on Tuesday.
The suspect, a 30-year-old Curepe man, was allegedly carrying a Glock pistol an extended magazine, and 21 nine-millimetre rounds of ammunition.
Around 9:45 p.m., PCs James and Johnson were on mobile patrol in a marked police vehicle when they received information that a man driving a white and green Mazda Familia was armed with a gun.
The officers spotted the vehicle and when they attempted to intercept the vehicle at Curepe, the driver failed to stop.
The officers pursued the suspect to Watts Street, where the suspect crashed the vehicle into a wall.
They vehicle was searched and the officers allegedly found the firearm, magazine and ammunition.
The man was taken to the St James Police Station where he was expected to be charged with the offences of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
PC James is continuing enquiries.