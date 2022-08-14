crime tape
kali9

POLICE shot and killed a gunman in Cunupia on Friday.

He is the 22nd person to have been killed by the police in 2022.

Police said that around 9.45 a.m., officers of the Central Division Task Force responded to a report of men seen brandishing guns along Richard Lane, Cunupia.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the area and found a man who appeared to be of African descent with a gun in hand.

Police said he was dark-skinned, slim built and his hair was plaited.

Police said they ordered him to drop his weapon, but instead, he fired on the officers. Officers fired back and he ran off, heading through a track.

There, he was met by more officers. He fired shots at them as well, and officers fired back, hitting him several times about the body.

The police then took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead on arri­val.

A Glock 22 was recovered from the scene.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PLEASE PM, DO SOMETHING

PLEASE PM, DO SOMETHING

Please, Prime Minister, do something about crime and keep youths safe.

That’s the call of Kalawatee Luthra, grieving mother of 34-year-old Nikhil Luthra, who was shot dead by a masked man around 2 a.m. yesterday while liming with a group of friends in a cabana outside The Resi­dence Restaurant and Bar at One Woodbrook Place, St James.

COPS QUIZ MP LEE

COPS QUIZ MP LEE

Deputy political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) David Lee has been questioned by police in connection with the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz, and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.

Recommended for you