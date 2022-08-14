POLICE shot and killed a gunman in Cunupia on Friday.
He is the 22nd person to have been killed by the police in 2022.
Police said that around 9.45 a.m., officers of the Central Division Task Force responded to a report of men seen brandishing guns along Richard Lane, Cunupia.
When officers arrived, they surrounded the area and found a man who appeared to be of African descent with a gun in hand.
Police said he was dark-skinned, slim built and his hair was plaited.
Police said they ordered him to drop his weapon, but instead, he fired on the officers. Officers fired back and he ran off, heading through a track.
There, he was met by more officers. He fired shots at them as well, and officers fired back, hitting him several times about the body.
The police then took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A Glock 22 was recovered from the scene.