One man was shot and wounded by police at Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, on Saturday night after he and some other men reportedly opened fire on officers.
That incident was said to have taken place just before midnight as the officers were on mobile patrol along Main Street.
Police said while doing so they noticed a number of men armed with firearms run south onto Ninth Street.
But the lawmen pursued the group. One of the men, said police, was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle.
After a short chase, police stated that the 30-year-old man of Pensioner’s Quarters, Beetham Gardens, pointed the firearm in their direction.
In accordance with the Use of Force Policy of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), officers said they opened fire on the man. The injured man was then taken to hospital where he remained warded up to last night.
The rifle, that was loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition, was also recovered at the scene, said police.