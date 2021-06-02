MOTORISTS stuck in midday traffic along Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, yesterday were terrified when two gunmen ambushed and shot at a man in another vehicle.
Police described the man who was attacked as a Laventille gang leader.
He was grazed by a bullet, but escaped serious injury.
The incident also caused a further traffic pile-up along Wrightson Road.
Police investigating the incident had to divert traffic as they gathered evidence.
At just after noon, the target of the shooting was driving a Volkswagen Jetta car heading east on Wrightson Road.
He was part of a convoy of three other cars.
He was released by police after having been detained at the Four Roads Police Station over the weekend.
Police did not disclose why the man had been held.
As the convoy approached Colville Street and the PowerGen facility, two men dressed in black long-sleeved shirts and masks stood on the grassy median separating the east- and west-bound lanes and opened fire on the man’s car.
Drivers forced off road
Now under fire, the convoy approached Colville Street and met other vehicles stopped at a red light.
The lead driver in the convoy—a blue Hyundai Elantra—attempted to clear a path through the traffic and forced at least one motorist to the side of the road.
The car behind the Hyundai, a silver Volkswagen Jetta being driven by the man the shooters attempted to kill, came under more fire at the traffic light and he and another man ran out of their cars and into an SUV, which sped off heading east.
The two gunmen also escaped.
The Express spoke to a driver whose vehicle had been pushed to the side of the road.
The woman, who works at the Ministry of Energy, said she did not want to be identified, but explained: “I was now heading back to work and I heard something that sounded like an explosion. But I am not accustomed to those sort of things. I didn’t know what madness was going on.”
She said after hearing the “commotion” of the shooting, she suddenly felt her vehicle being thrown to the side and on the pavement.
She said she even met the man who was attacked as he came out his car and was about to jump into an SUV to escape.
She said at the time, she thought she had been in an accident and she got out her driver’s permit and the vehicle’s insurance to speak with the driver of the car that hit her.
She said the man told her he had been shot and he was then whisked away in the SUV.
Another motorist who saw the shooting recalled the terror of the lunchtime shooting.
“This was one of the scariest things I ever see,” he said.
The Elantra, the Jetta and another car were towed by police.
Officers of the Central Police Station are continuing investigations.