Gunmen kill car buyer

The peculiar commonality between two men who were shot dead in separate incidents over the last two days is that they both were killed in communities far from where they lived.
Sherwin Germina, 53, of Basse Terre Village, Moruga, was killed in Cunupia, while Darin “Smalls” Harnarine, 40, of Lalbeharry Trace, Debe, was shot dead in Arima.
The two killings have pushed the murder toll to 106.
The latest incident took place at about 6 a.m. yesterday when residents of Hassarath Road, Cunupia, heard a series of loud explosions and found Germina’s bullet-riddled body in a silver Nissan B15.
It had crashed into a fence at Jerningham Government Primary School. A blue Toyota Yaris was seen speeding away. Security guards at the school, on seeing Germina, said he had visited nearby Cunupia Secondary School at about 5.20 a.m. that day asking about “Melissa”. The guards told them that they did not know anyone by that name and Germina left.
Germina, police were told, was a driver.
Jerningham Primary School was closed for the day as a result of the incident. Parents were contacted via phone and social media platforms and advised to keep their children at home. School officials also made arrangements with the police for the children who had been dropped off early to enter the compound without seeing the body of the deceased.
The parents of those children were also contacted and advised to make arrangements to have the children picked up.
Operations at the school are expected to resume today.
Deadly purchase
Some 12 hours prior, Harnarine was shot dead in Arima when he went to purchase a vehicle.
The Express was told that at about 7 p.m. on Monday, Harnarine and a friend went near the licensing office along O’Meara Road, Arima, in keeping with arrangements made with an individual not known to them, for the purchase of a silver Nissan Tiida for $25,000.
When the two men arrived at the address, the seller was not there. Harnarine called the seller from his phone and indicated that he would be there shortly as he went to get some food.
Harnarine’s friend, who had the cash on him, indicated he would go for some food as well and left Harnarine waiting on the seller. He took the cash with him.
Shortly after he left, residents told police that Harnarine had been confronted by two masked men.
The men shot Harnarine several times before fleeing through a nearby track which leads to Bethel Church.
The injured man was taken to Arima Hospital but was pronounced dead at 7.19 p.m. Crime scene investigators recovered four spent 9mm shells, along with $35 in cash.
A team of officers led by Sgt Mohammed, WPC Barran, PC Ramdhanee, and PC Joseph responded.