Gunmen kill couple

A shooting in Arouca has left a young couple dead, and their 18-year-old friend nursing gunshot wounds.
The killings, coupled with that of a 21-year-old man in Arima yesterday, pushed the murder toll for the year to 377, compared to 373 last year.
Daniel Camacho, 24, was said to be driving his gold Nissan Almera along Hindustan Road in Arouca on Sunday night when the shooting occurred.
At the time his girlfriend, Sherrelle Edwards, 22, was in the front passenger seat. Their 18-year-old friend was in the back seat of the car.
The trio were going to Camacho’s home, when at about 10.15 p.m a silver Honda Civic pulled up in front of them and three masked men exited the car holding “long guns”, police said.
The suspects opened fire on the vehicle without warning before returning to the Civic car, which then drove off.
The three passengers were shot.
Residents of the area, who heard the gunfire, notified the police and paramedics. Camacho and Edwards died on the scene. The 18-year-old, who was shot in the left shoulder, was taken to the Arima Hospital where her condition was said to be stable last night.
Crime scene investigators recovered 39 spent 5.56mm shells on the scene.
When the Express visited the scene of the shooting yesterday, relatives described Camacho as a hard worker, who was not involved in any criminal activities, and as a result, his death had left them all confused.
“He never used to smoke or drink, and was always working. He was a family man. He has a six-year-old daughter and he lived to provide for her and make her happy. We are not sure what happened at all. Even the police telling us they know he not in any gang or anything. So we are trying to make sense of what would have happened here,” Camacho’s uncle Alex said.
He called on the Government to do more in terms of tackling crime, including working with perceived political rivals such as former commissioner of police Gary Griffith.
“I don’t think enough is being done concerning the crime. The Government is not doing anything serious about it. And it’s not even about PNM or UNC. None of them seem to be concerned. Meanwhile, it’s young people who are dying. To me, my personal opinion, it wasn’t as bad as it is now when Gary (Griffith) was in power. I know he has some controversy behind him, but you could look at the numbers, and there was just a better sense of safety when he was there. Right now, it feels like we are living in paradise lost. So, until something better comes around, I think people need to put political egos aside and work with the people who get results,” Alex added.
Camacho was described as a young man who wanted to carve a pathway out for himself.
“He wanted to make it in life. He wanted to have his own house, and own vehicles. He was on his way. He have two vehicles right now. And his boss does have him driving about ten vehicles in work. The most I can guess is that it’s jealousy. No one wants to see you doing good, especially when you’re a youth. They don’t like people to uplift themselves. And Daniel didn’t come from a wealthy family. Since he was about 20, he’s been working and hustling, and trying to provide for his daughter and his mother,” Alex said.