Gunmen kill four more

FOUR MEN were shot and killed in separate incidents in North Trinidad between 8.20 p.m. on Tuesday night and 2.30 p.m. yesterday.
As a result, the murder toll for the year so far stood at 238 up to last night. The toll on this date last year was 282.
The first incident occurred in Arima.
Police said around 8.20 p.m., Gabrielle Mitchell, 25, aka “Bottoms”, of Righteous Lane, Pinto Road, Arima, and Marvin Cook, 39, of Pinto Road, were at Punette Avenue in Arima when they were approached by a gunman who shot them.
Mitchell was hit several times to the chest while Cook was shot in the leg.
A friend took them to the Arima General Hospital where Mitchell was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said Cook remained in stable condition at hospital with non-life-threatening injuries last night.
The second incident occurred at 8.30 a.m. yesterday at Jacob Hill, Wallerfield.
Police said Kevon Mark, 32, was standing in the area when a silver car stopped near him.
One man got out and opened fire on Mark, hitting him five times about the body.
The car then sped off.
Officers of the Valencia Police Station visited the scene and carried out enquiries.
An hour-and-a-half later, around 10.10 a.m., another man was shot dead at Heights of Aripo.
Neighbours reported hearing a volley of gunshots and contacted police.
PCs Samaroo and Brewster of the Arima Police Station arrived on the scene and found the man lying at the side of the road in a pool of blood.
Police said they had no identification for him up to last night.
The fourth murder occurred in downtown Port of Spain when gunmen ambushed two men at the corner of lower Nelson Street and Independence Square yesterday.
Police said around 2.10 p.m. Brandon Santiago and another man were standing at the corner where the Beetham Gardens and Gonzales taxi stands are located, when two gunmen approached them.
Police said five shots were fired at them.
Santiago fell while the other ran off.
Officers of the Port of Spain Division responded and took Santiago to hospital where he died.
—Gyasi Gonzales