The lead singer of the reggae group Mighty Diamonds was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night, police have confirmed.
They said that Tabby Diamond was among two people killed in the incident and that three other people were injured during the attack in the St Andrew South community, south-east of here.
Police said the 67-year-old singer, whose real name is Donald Orlando Shaw, was in a group of people when gunmen opened fire from a passing vehicle.
Tabby Diamond and another man, whose identity has not yet been released, were pronounced dead at hospital.
The Jamaica Observer newspaper reported yesterday that the shooting has left members of the reggae industry in shock and grief, as Tabby Diamond was known to be a staunch Rastafarian who embraced the philosophy of peace and love.
The award-winning Mighty Diamonds are responsible for some of reggae music’s most memorable anthems including “Pass The Kouchie”, “Right Time”, “I Need A Roof” and “Heads Of Government”.
—CMC