A 13-year-old girl was among five people injured on Saturday night when gunmen began shooting outside a parlour in New Grant.
Police officers were told that four masked men, all with guns, alighted from a silver-coloured wagon around 8.10 p.m. and opened fire.
The victims, four men between the ages of 29 and 57, and the child, all of Sixth Company Circular, New Grant, were taken to the Princes Town District Health facility by neighbours.
The five were treated and transferred to San Fernando General Hospital.
At the home of the teenager yesterday, her 17-year-old sister explained that she was waiting with the child for another of their siblings to return from Princes Town. They were going to walk home together.
She said when the shooting started it seemed that it was not going to end. She and the 13-year-old ran to the back of a house and it was there they realised that the Form One pupil was shot near her right ankle.
She also had other injuries to her right foot and left shoulder.
The sister said she thought she was also shot “the way the thing just start to spray off”, but she was not injured.
She said she lifted her sister and ran through the bushes and, on reaching near their home, saw a man lying on the ground, bawling for help and for an ambulance to be contacted. It was the 29-year-old victim.
Speaking under the condition of anonymity, one of the victims said he ran when the men started shooting. The 36-year-old said they didn’t just fire the shots and then return to their vehicle but rather ran after him and the others.
He said the guns sounded like high-powered weapons.
“I run and run and run and fall in bushes and run again until I reach home,” he said.
He was shot on a finger on each of his hands. He said the other victims had injuries worse than his.
“No one was prepared for what took place.”
The son of the 57-year-old victim said his father went to buy bread and eggs at the parlour.
A bullet passed through the top of his father’s head and his dad was also shot on his shoulder. He was discharged from hospital.
A 40-year-old victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm, back and chest.
Police officers went to the scene where they conducted investigations. Eleven spent shells were recovered by crime scene investigators, Corporal Beetan and Constable Boodram.