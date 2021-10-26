A Chaguanas man was gunned down at his home on Sunday night.
Damion Daryl Julien, 46, a CEPEP labourer, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his home at Savannah Drive, Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise.
A police report on the incident said that at around 7.10 p.m., police received a report of gunfire heard at Julien’s home.
Police officers responded and spoke to a woman police constable who is a cousin of Julien.
She reported that at around 7.05 p.m., while at home at that address, she heard gunfire emanating at the front of the house.
She looked around the area of Julien’s apartment situated next to hers, then contacted police.
Officers observed the front door of Julien’s apartment was open.
They entered the premises and found his body lying on the floor bleeding from several injuries.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 12 nine-millimetre spent casings and five fragments and projectiles.
Responding to the scene were Supt Montrichard, sgts Elvin, John, and Andrews, W/Cpl King, cpls Campbell and Deo, WPC Francois, and PCs Krishna, Lee, Ali, Edmund, Jagessar, Gilkes, Rackal, Ramoutar and Ramnarine.
The motive for the killing is not yet known, police said.