An off-duty police officer was the target of gunmen who took aim at him on Sunday night.
The 50-year-old police corporal who is attached to the Port of Spain CID, narrowly escaped the attack with graze by a bullet to the neck, a police report said.
Police are investigating the incident which occurred around 9 p.m.
The report said that the corporal was standing on the roadway opposite Josephine Bar, Acono Road, Maracas, St Joseph, when a white wagon drove alongside him.
The vehicle stopped and three men armed with automatic weapons alighted.
The men opened fire in the direction of the police corporal.
He took cover, and fired back.
The armed men returned to the vehicle and escaped by driving south along Acono Road.
St Joseph police responded, and he was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was treated.