A St Augustine man whose wife and stepson were gunned down in July has also been shot dead.
Mario Gomez, 45, of Upper St Michael’s Village, was discovered dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the street on Wednesday morning.
On July 14, Gomez’s wife, Teshera McKenna, 39, and her son Jordan McKenna, 19, and his friend Jeremiah DeFreitas, 18, where shot dead at Arima Old Road.
A police report on Gomez’s killing said that at around 7.30 a.m., PCs Barrett and Slack and WPC Tempro responded to a report that someone was shot at Upper St. Michael's Village, St John's Road, St Augustine.
Upon arrival the party of officers observed the body, later identified as Gomez, on the roadway.
Police said the body bore multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
The officers observed a quantity of spent 5.56 and nine-millimetre ammunition on the scene.
Also responding to the report were ASP Coggins and members of the St Joseph CID.