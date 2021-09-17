A CUNUPIA baker was gunned down on his way home on Thursday night.
Ray Phillip, 29, was shot multiple times and died behind the wheel of his vehicle.
His girlfriend, Rhonda Mohammed, was wounded but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
A stray bullet hit the driver’s door of another motorist who was passing on the street when the shooting occurred.
A police report said that Phillip was driving his Nissan Wingroad with Mohammed in the front passenger seat as their made their way to their home at Solomon Street, Chin Chin Road.
At around 8 p.m. as Phillip turned into Solomon Street. Mohammed observed a tall man with his face covered, armed with a firearm standing on the corner of Solomon and Chin Chin Road.
The man fired several gunshots at their vehicle and Phillip was struck multiple times.
The vehicle came to a stop at the side of the road as Phillip slumped behind the steering wheel.
The shooter ran down the street and escaped.
Residents contacted police and officers of the Las Lomas and Central Division Task Force responded.
Paramedics responded and took Mohammed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility.
Crime scene investigators retrieved eight nine millimetre spent casings from the scene.
Police said Phillip was a father of one and was employed at Kiss Baking Company Limited.
Officers of Homicide Region Three are continuing investigations.
The killing pushed the murder toll to 273 for the year thus far.