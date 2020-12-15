"We come for yuh".
With those words gunfire rang out at Damarie Hill, Guaico, Sangre Grande, on Monday night.
A man, who police said was not the target of the gunmen, was killed, and another man was critically injured.
Residents of Robinson Lane #1, Damarie Hill, Guaico, told police they heard multiple shots around 7.50 p.m., but claimed they saw nothing.
No spent shells were recovered at the scene, police said.
However victim Nathaniel Pursue, 20, who lived in the area, was discovered lying in the yard outside of a house, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Another resident - Keston Stephens, 26, a labourer, - was found with gunshot wounds to the neck and face.
Both victims were conveyed to the Sangre Grande Hospital in a private vehicle by residents.
Pursue was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force Cpl Narine and others responded.
The scene was visited by ASP Jankee, Insp Samaroo, Sgt Harper and Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region Two PCs Ali and Barker, as well as CSI personnel PC Fuentes, WPC Ramsumair- Joseph and PC Ignacio.
Police said residents in the area were interviewed, but no useful information received.
And checks for CCTV footage from the area proved futile.
PC Ali is continuing investigations.